Maya to visit state on May 24

Jalandhar: BSP supremo Mayawati will visit Punjab on May 24 to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections. She will address a rally in a segment falling in the Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha constituency from where party president Jasvir S Garhi is contesting. TNS

Pak national held by BSF

Chandigarh: The BSF apprehended a Pakistani national near the International Border in Amritsar sector after he transgressed into the Indian territory.

Upon questioning, it was established that the individual had unintentionally crossed over. Nothing objectionable was found from his possession during a search. He was handed over to the Pak Rangers. TNS

10 hurt as tent gives way

Muktsar: At least 10 persons were injured after a tent of a marriage palace near Malout town fell during a wedding function during a dust storm on Friday night. The injured were taken to the Malout Civil Hospital. TNS

Boy dies of drug overdose

Muktsar: A 20-year-old boy, Satwinder Singh, of Gurusar village in Gidderbaha, allegedly died due to a drug overdose at his residence on Friday. The deceased’s mother, Beant Kaur, alleged that their neighbours gave an injection to his son, which claimed his life.

