MC funds recalled, Patiala MP Preneet Kaur slams Punjab government

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 26

MP Preneet Kaur has accused the AAP of resorting to political vendetta over the Punjab Infrastructure Development Board’s (PIDB’s) decision to recall unutilised funds from the civic bodies.

She said the government has recalled funds worth Rs 13.98 crore from Patiala MC alone. “The development works have been put on halt. Funds were allocated by the previous government. I urge the Chief Minister not to indulge in politics of revenge,” she said.

Accompanied by BJP and PLC leaders, the MP submittted a memorandum to Deputy Commissioner. Mohammad Tayyab, MD, PIDB, said, “The funds were allocated for the development works, which did not commenced. Therefore, the body decided to recall the funds.”