MC removes encroachers in Abohar

Our Correspondent

Abohar, February 18

The Municipal Corporation on Friday removed encroachments on the footpaths on Hanumangarh Road here.

A councillor tried to obstruct the drive by sitting on the JCB, while an industrialist and owner of a shopping mall had an argument with the anti-encroachment team that was led by Superintendent Rajpal Kaur.

Alleging that the shopping mall owner “misbehaved” with her, the Superintendent said he also threatened to get an official transferred.

The councillor sought MLA Sandeep Jakhar’s intervention, but when the MC employees explained on phone that the erring businessmen had not even cared for the notices, Jakhar told the MC staff to take action as per the rules.