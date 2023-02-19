MC removes encroachers in Abohar

Abohar, February 18
The Municipal Corporation on Friday removed encroachments on the footpaths on Hanumangarh Road here.
A councillor tried to obstruct the drive by sitting on the JCB, while an industrialist and owner of a shopping mall had an argument with the anti-encroachment team that was led by Superintendent Rajpal Kaur.
Alleging that the shopping mall owner “misbehaved” with her, the Superintendent said he also threatened to get an official transferred.
The councillor sought MLA Sandeep Jakhar’s intervention, but when the MC employees explained on phone that the erring businessmen had not even cared for the notices, Jakhar told the MC staff to take action as per the rules.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Centre to clear entire GST dues worth Rs 16,982 crore to states
Cuts tax on liquid jaggery, rationalises fee for delayed fil...
Get poll-ready, voters will decide real Sena: Uddhav
Day later, addresses party cadre