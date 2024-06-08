Abohar MC uses tankers to supply water, residents warned against misuse

Our Correspondent

Abohar, June 8

As the crisis of drinking water echoed, the Abohar Municipal Corporation has pressed into service tankers to make water available in some areas of the city.

Deputy Commissioner-cum-Commissioner Municipal Corporation Senu Duggal said that two tankers have been arranged to supply drinking water to Nai Abadi, Jaswant Nagar, Kothi Faiz and Rajiv Nagar.

It is worth mentioning that due to the high elevation of these areas, the water is not reaching here through the pipe lines while the demand for water increases in summer.

The DC said that water supply is being given for the last several days and will continue in view of the scorching summer. She appealed to the residents to save water and not to use drinking water for washing vehicles and spraying roads. She said that a fine will also be imposed on violating the instructions in this regard.

