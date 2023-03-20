MEA has taken up deportation issue with Canada High Commission: MP

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 19

Punjab Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney met Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday and gave him a memorandum, requesting his intervention in the deportation case of 700 Indian students from Canada. Sahney claimed that Jaishankar had assured him of full cooperation.

MEA officials informed Sahney that about 100 students had contacted the Indian consulate in Toronto, Canada. Sahney said, “The MEA has taken up the issue with the Canadian High Commission in Delhi and also with its counterparts in Ottawa. The MEA has requested them to investigate the issue, but not to deport the students because they have already spent lakhs of rupees to go to Canada, completed their studies and got work experience.”

Sahney, said the World Punjabi Organisation, in addition to taking up the matter with both governments, would extend free legal help to the students.

Sahney apprised the minister and officers of the North America division in the MEA that the students had gone Canada on the forged admission letters from various colleges. On their arrival, the students found that their admission had been cancelled, consequently they had taken admissions in other colleges and completed their studies.

“It is intriguing how the students reached Canada, given their forged admission letters provided by the notorious agents,” said Sahney

He further explained that most of the students had completed their study and did jobs in Canada for one year under postgraduation work permits. It was when they applied for permanent residency, the Department of Canada Border Security Agency flagged this issue.