MEA help desk sought

New Delhi, May 11
Punjab Minister for NRI Affairs Kuldeep Dhaliwal today met Union MoS for External Affairs V Muraleedharan and demanded direct flights to Canada, US, Australia and UK from Amritsar and Chandigarh airports.
Dhaliwal presented a long list of special provisions
for the NRIs besides the CCTV cameras at the international airports.
He even asked for a 24/7 helpline for the Punjabi community in cases of emergency; speedy processing of visas of Overseas Citizens of India and a single-window complaint redress system and a 24-hour help desk at the MEA for the NRIs.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court puts sedition law on hold
Says it expects Centre, states not to file fresh cases under...
Split Delhi High Court verdict on marital rape
Division Bench of Justice Rajiv Shakdher and Justice Hari Sh...
Wheat output dips, experts for cap on exports
Flour prices up, say beware of private players
FCRA violations: 6 MHA officials among 14 held; Rs 3.21 cr seized
They indulged in corrupt practices as regards NGO’s FCRA reg...