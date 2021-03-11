MEA help desk sought

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 11

Punjab Minister for NRI Affairs Kuldeep Dhaliwal today met Union MoS for External Affairs V Muraleedharan and demanded direct flights to Canada, US, Australia and UK from Amritsar and Chandigarh airports.

Dhaliwal presented a long list of special provisions

for the NRIs besides the CCTV cameras at the international airports.

He even asked for a 24/7 helpline for the Punjabi community in cases of emergency; speedy processing of visas of Overseas Citizens of India and a single-window complaint redress system and a 24-hour help desk at the MEA for the NRIs.