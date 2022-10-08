MEA: US family's murder shocking, will provide help

New Delhi, October 7
India on Friday described the murder of four members of an Indian-origin family in California as “shocking and unfortunate” and said its mission in San Francisco was following up on the matter with the local authorities.
“We are aware of the incident. The local police authorities are probing the matter. We will provide whatever assistance we can extend,” said External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.
The family was kidnapped by an armed American earlier this week and later found dead in a rural orchard, local authorities had said. The family, originally from Harsi Pind in Hoshiarpur, was kidnapped from their new trucking business site on Monday.
