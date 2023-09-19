Fazilka: Meat banned during 2 Jain festivals

Abohar, September 18
Fazilka Deputy Commissioner Senu Duggal has ordered the closure of slaughter houses, meat and egg shops and road-side vends on Jain festivals of Samvatsari and Anant Chaturdashi.
The orders, issued under Section 144 of the CrPC, will put a ban on preparing and selling of meat at restaurants and dhabas on September 19 and 28.
The Vishwa Jain Sangathan (VJS) has welcomed the government’s decision to declare September 19 a holiday and has also urged the Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann, to order the closure of slaughter houses and the sale of non-vegetarian food in view of the Jain community’s religious sentiments.
