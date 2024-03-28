Med colleges to reassess employees’ disability status

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, March 27

After PGI, Chandigarh, expressed helplessness in examining over 11,000 PwD (Persons with Disabilities) employees for the purpose of re-assessing their disability; the Department of Social Security and Women and Child Development has asked the staff to go to four government medical colleges for their medical examination.

At medical colleges —Faridkot, Amritsar, Patiala and Mohali—special medical boards have been constituted to reassess the disability.

The state government started the process to verify the disability of the employees after there were allegations that many disabled employees who are about to retireand who have been availing the certificates’ benefits are apparently not disabled.

To check the genuineness of the PwD certificates, earlier the government had asked the PwD employees to get examined at PGI. As no schedule had been provided, employees approached the PGI.

The PGI authorities suggested the government that the verification of these employees’ certificates should be done by the issuing authorities or from the Civil Surgeon offices.

Moreover, the disability certificates are being issued online under UDID portal and as per the procedure, certificate of disability can only be obtained from the district medical authority, the PGI conveyed to the department.

