Medical check-up of livestock ahead of Eid in Malerkotla

Our Correspondent

Malerkotla, June 16

With intent to check spread of any disease due to sale of infected animals ahead of the Eid-Al-Adha, popularly known as Bakr-Eid, the administration claimed to have made special arrangements for their thorough medical examination by teams of veterinary healthcare personnel at the Grain Market.

Veterinary officers Dr Vikram Kapoor, Dr Mohammad Shamshad and Sukhraj Jit Singh led the veterinary personnel undertaking examination of the livestock brought for sale at the market.

Office-bearers and activists of various Muslim outfits led by president of Muslim Blood Bank Dr Mohammad Ramzan Chaudhary, had earlier urged the administration to make adequate arrangements for comfortable stay of sellers and prospective purchasers during the mandi that is expected to continue for three more days.

Malerkotla DC Pallavi said that adequate arrangements had been made to ensure that only healthy goats and sheep are sold at the mandi where thousands of cattle are displayed at a time. “Malerkotla being the only Muslim city of the state, people celebrate Eid Ul Adha with religious fervour for which a large number of goats and sheep are slaughtered according to the age-old tradition. As thousands of goats and sheep are brought at temporary mandi set up for few days here, we have advised civic body and veterinary hospital personnel to make adequate arrangements,” said DC Pallavi.

