Medical colleges told to submit admission info

Faridkot, December 26

After numerous controversies involving MBBS admissions, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has directed all medical colleges to submit details of students admitted to MBBS courses by December 31.

Colleges have to provide the name of counselling authority through which the admission was done

Department of Medical Education and a private medical college are having a dispute over fixation of fee for the government and management quota seats

The case is pending in the Punjab and Haryana High Court

The step has been taken to ensure that the admissions were done in accordance with merit and in a transparent manner, reads the NMC’s letter.

The onus of furnishing correct information lies upon the medical colleges and any violation of regulations would lead to discharge of the student from the MBBS course and action would be taken against the institute concerned, mentions the letter of the medical commission.

Further, colleges have been asked to provide sanctioned intake capacity, name of student, his/her NEET rank, category, gender, date of admission, fee charged from student, details of management and government quota seats in the college.

Moreover, private medical colleges have been asked to upload the consensual agreement with the government. The college has to provide the name of counselling authority through which the admission was made.

Students, who have passed the eligibility qualification for MBBS course, have been directed to submit equivalence certificate, issued by the Association of Indian Universities.

The NMC has also conveyed that it may ask the colleges for the supportive documents, including caste certificate, Class XII marksheet and details of NEET.

