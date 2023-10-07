Medical officer, ward attendant held for graft

Faridkot, October 6
The Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Friday arrested Dr Vikramjit Jindal, a medical officer, and Gurmail Singh, a ward attendant, at the Civil Hospital, Kotkapura, for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000.
According to the complaint, Harpreet and his wife were admitted to the Civil Hospital. During treatment, Dr Jindal allegedly demanded Rs 5,000 to issue a medico-legal report and provide them improved medical care.
Subsequently, Gurmail Singh, ward attendant, instructed the complainant to meet Dr Jindal. During this meeting, the complainant recorded the entire conversation regarding the payment of the bribe. Armed with this evidence, a VB team took action.
