Medical student from Barnala dies of stroke in Ukraine, family seeks help to bring body home

Father of deceased also stuck in war-torn country

Medical student from Barnala dies of stroke in Ukraine, family seeks help to bring body home

Chandan Jindal.

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Barnala, March 2

Chandan Jindal, a 22-year-old Barnala student, who was admitted to a hospital in Ukraine on February 2, died on Wednesday morning.

His family has written to authorities concerned to help bring the body home. The father of deceased is also stuck in the war-torn country as he had gone there to take care of the ailing son.

Neeraj Jindal who is vice president of Punjab BJP is related to the deceased.

“My cousin Chandan Jindal, who was a student of MBBS in Ukraine, was admitted to Emergency Hospital of Vinnytsia after suffering an Ischemic stroke on February 2. His operation was done on February 4 and today we got information about his death,” Neeraj said.

Chandanwas a student ofVinnytsia NationalMemorial Medical University, Vinnytsia, in Ukraine.

“His father Shishan Jindal is also stuckinUkraine and we are in touch with all senior authorities of Punjab and central government and trying to make arrangements to bringback my uncle and the body of my cousin. Since the airspace in Ukraine is shut for passenger services,we are trying to make some other arrangement,” said Neeraj.

Meanwhile, Barnala Deputy Commissioner Kumar Saurav Raj met parents of the students who are stuck in Ukraine and said they have been trying their levelbest to ensure the safe evacuation of all students.

“We have written to our senior authorities to take up the matter with Ministry of External affairs to make quick arrangements to bring back the body of Chandan and toevacuate hisfather,” the DC said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
World

What happened to Russia's Air Force? US officials, experts don't have an answer

2
Trending

Did Salman Khan secretly marry Sonakshi Sinha? Here's the truth behind the viral pic

3
Nation

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella’s son dies at 26

4
Nation

UP bride faints after finding groom wearing a wig, groom returns home without getting married

5
Punjab

Not my birthday, Punjab CM Channi says after greetings pour in all day

6
Punjab

Narrow escape for 10 Punjab students in missile attack on Ukraine's Kharkiv

7
Trending

Kareena Kapoor Khan stuns with Rs 44k mini skirt; neitizen says 'Now you are looking like Amrita Singh .... face par budhapa aagaya hai'

8
Punjab

Many Indian students take train out of Ukraine's Kharkiv, made to give up seats for locals

9
Nation

United Airlines ends its use of Russian airspace, suspends two India routes

10
Nation

Opposition slams Union Minister Pralhad Joshi over NEET remark amid Ukraine crisis

Don't Miss

View All
Petrol, diesel price hikes to restart from next week
Business

Petrol, diesel price hikes to restart from next week

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan has no links to international drug cartel: NCB
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan has no links to international drug cartel: NCB

Travel to Budomierz check-point for quick entry into Poland: Indian embassy to stranded nationals
Nation

Indian embassy tells stranded nationals to travel to Budomierz check-point for quick entry into Poland

Did Salman Khan secretly marry Sonakshi Sinha? Here’s the truth behind the viral pic
Trending

Did Salman Khan secretly marry Sonakshi Sinha? Here's the truth behind the viral pic

High returns inspire farmers to grow exotic veggies
Himachal

High returns inspire Himachal farmers to grow exotic veggies

Narrow escape for 10 Punjab students
Punjab

Narrow escape for 10 Punjab students in missile attack on Ukraine's Kharkiv

Not my birthday, Punjab CM Channi says after birthday greetings pour in
Punjab

Not my birthday, Punjab CM Channi says after greetings pour in all day

‘Cricket balls are edible… right?’, tweets Rohit Sharma; netizens doubt his account ‘hacked’
Sports

‘Cricket balls are edible… right?’, tweets Rohit Sharma; netizens doubt his account ‘hacked’

Top Stories

Indian embassy in Ukraine asks Indian nationals to leave Kharkiv immediately

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Indian embassy in Ukraine asks Indian nationals to leave Kharkiv immediately

Proceed to Pesochin, Babaye and Bezlyudovka by 6 pm local ti...

A 3rd World War Will Involve Nuclear Weapons: Russian Foreign Minister

A 3rd world war will involve Nuclear weapons: Russian foreign minister

Working on providing safe passage to Indians from conflict zones in Ukraine: Russia

Russia bid to provide safe passage to Indian students

'We are working intensely on creating the corridor and secur...

Indian Air Force to carry out round-the-clock operations for Ukraine evacuation

Indian Air Force to carry out round-the-clock operations for Ukraine evacuation

Three C17 planes have been launched for Ukraine evacuation o...

Medical student from Barnala dies of stroke in Ukraine, family seeks help to bring body home

Medical student from Barnala dies of stroke in Ukraine, family seeks help to bring body home

Father of deceased also stuck in war-torn country

Cities

View All

‘Good luck’ councillors, says Rintu after resuming work

'Good luck' councillors, says Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu after resuming work

DRI seizes 9.2-kg gold worth Rs 4 cr from Amritsar airport

Verka CHC staff sans salary for 3 months

Candidates make last-ditch effort to increase votes

Residents flay hike in price of packaged milk

It’s do-or-die for students now

It's do-or-die for Indian students stuck in Ukraine now

Indian students stranded in Ukraine face 'racial abuse'

PRTC nets Rs 50 crore monthly revenue

Resume work under MGNREGA: Workers

Regulate fee to stop students’ exodus, says medical fraternity

Chandigarh blackout had 40 lives at stake in GMCH-32: Probe

Chandigarh blackout had 40 lives at stake in GMCH-32: Probe

Zirakpur underpass snarls: Alternative routes available, but of little help to motorists

Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Chandigarh cops visit kin of stranded students

Expect light rain today, tomorrow in Chandigarh

3rd wave witnessed fewer post-Covid complications

Delhi Govt nod to take back Republic Day violence case

Delhi Govt nod to take back Republic Day violence case

Decision on 1993 Delhi bomb blast convict Davinder Pal Bhullar’s release deferred by sentence review board

R-Day violence, 16 other cases approved by Delhi goverment for withdrawal

Delhi zoo reopens, all tickets sold overnight

Delhi Riots: High Court notice to leaders on plea for hate speech FIRs

Narrow escape for 10 Punjab students

Narrow escape for 10 Punjab students in missile attack on Ukraine's Kharkiv

Ukraine Crisis: Jalandhar district administration officials visit distressed families

Many Indian students take train out of Ukraine's Kharkiv, made to give up seats for locals

Ukraine crisis hits Jalandhar exporters hard

After days of ordeal, 2 Kapurthala lads cross Ukraine border

List of 38 students of district stranded in Ukraine sent to Union Government

List of 38 students of Ludhiana district stranded in Ukraine sent to Union Government

Ludhiana families pray for safe return of their children from Ukraine

Polling staff await election duty allowance

Work on international sairport project in Halwara picks up pace

5 smugglers nabbed, heroin recovered

Patiala: Man dies, 4 hurt as car rams into truck

Patiala: Man dies, 4 hurt as car rams into truck

Patiala: Ex-BDPO, assistant engineer suspended

Pulse Polio drive: 1.89L children given drops in Patiala district