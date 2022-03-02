Medical student from Barnala dies of stroke in Ukraine, family seeks help to bring body home

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Barnala, March 2

Chandan Jindal, a 22-year-old Barnala student, who was admitted to a hospital in Ukraine on February 2, died on Wednesday morning.

His family has written to authorities concerned to help bring the body home. The father of deceased is also stuck in the war-torn country as he had gone there to take care of the ailing son.

Neeraj Jindal who is vice president of Punjab BJP is related to the deceased.

“My cousin Chandan Jindal, who was a student of MBBS in Ukraine, was admitted to Emergency Hospital of Vinnytsia after suffering an Ischemic stroke on February 2. His operation was done on February 4 and today we got information about his death,” Neeraj said.

Chandanwas a student ofVinnytsia NationalMemorial Medical University, Vinnytsia, in Ukraine.

“His father Shishan Jindal is also stuckinUkraine and we are in touch with all senior authorities of Punjab and central government and trying to make arrangements to bringback my uncle and the body of my cousin. Since the airspace in Ukraine is shut for passenger services,we are trying to make some other arrangement,” said Neeraj.

Meanwhile, Barnala Deputy Commissioner Kumar Saurav Raj met parents of the students who are stuck in Ukraine and said they have been trying their levelbest to ensure the safe evacuation of all students.

“We have written to our senior authorities to take up the matter with Ministry of External affairs to make quick arrangements to bring back the body of Chandan and toevacuate hisfather,” the DC said.