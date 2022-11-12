Baba Farid University debars 40 students from admission in MBBS, BDS on state quota seats

Faridkot, November 11
Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) on Friday announced that it has debarred 40 students to take admissions in MBBS and BDS courses on the basis of state quota seats in Punjab. These candidates allegedly tried to avail the benefit of state quota for the MBBS and BDS courses in more than one state by allegedly furnishing false information about their residential status.
Early this month, the BFUHS had claimed to having identified 231 medical students, who tried to take the double benefit of state quota in more than one state. The university had asked all these students to submit their declaration about their residential status.
The university had set November 10 as deadline to accept declaration from these students.
The authorities claimed that 37 students did not submit declaration about their residential status, so they would not be considered for round-II online counselling for the admission to MBBS and BDS courses state quota seats in Punjab.
Other than Punjab, these students have applied for the benefit of residence in Rajasthan, Haryana and Chandigarh.
The university authorities stated that it would not consider the candidature of three other students, who in their declaration submitted with the BFUHS, admitted to have applied for the benefit of residence in Haryana other than Punjab.
