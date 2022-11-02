Medical varsity debars 25 students from counselling

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, November 1

Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) announced that 25 NEET-PG-2022 qualified candidates had been debarred from participating in the counselling for admission in state quota seats of MD/MS and other postgraduate diploma courses in medical science.

The admissions in MD/MS and other PG courses in all medical and dental colleges of the state are underway. Despite many candidates scoring well in the NEET-PG-2022 test, their names were not found in the list of selected candidates released by BFUHS on Tuesday.

The BFUHS authorities said these 25 candidates, including 17 female students, could not participate in Punjab’s second round of PG online counselling as per the directions of the Supreme Court.

Their names figure in the list released by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, mentioning that these candidates had joined the round 1 and 2 of all-India counselling, but did not report on the seats in their allotted medical colleges, thus rendering them ineligible for any further round of counselling.

