 Baba Farid University defers admission to MD/MS : The Tribune India

Our Correspondent

Faridkot, August 30

The Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) on Tuesday deferred its online NEET-PG counselling to make admissions to the MD and MS courses in seven medical colleges of the state. The decision is in consonance with the notice of the Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, New Delhi, said Dr Nirmal Ouseppachan, Registrar, BFUHS.

On Monday, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) of the Health and Family Welfare Department had postponed the counselling, which was scheduled to begin from September 1, for an indefinite time to allow the National Medical Commission (NMC) to complete the process of adding new postgraduate seats.

The addition of more seats would benefit candidates hence the MCC decided to re-schedule the NEET-PG counselling, said sources in the MCC.

In its notice, the MCC has conveyed that it was in the process of issuing a new letter of permission for more seats for the postgraduate medical courses for the current academic year 2022-2023. It would be concluded till September 15, said the Registrar.

With the postponement in the admission, the BFUHS today invited the fresh applications from candidates for submitting online applications for admission to MD/MS/Diploma/MDS/PGDMS courses up to September 7. After getting the fresh applications, the revised schedule of counselling and provisional merit list of the candidates would be put up on the university website, said the Registrar.

#Faridkot

