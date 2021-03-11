Medicine scarcity in Punjab hospitals

Paracetamol, drugs to treat blood pressure, diabetes unavailable

Medicine scarcity in Punjab hospitals

Patients outside a medical store at the Civil Hospital, Bathinda. file

Tribune News Service

Vishav Bharti

Chandigarh, May 4

The AAP government’s claims of revamping the state’s healthcare facilities seem to have fallen flat as health facilities have been facing an acute shortage of medicines for the past several weeks. Sources say the government hospitals lack basic medicines such as paracetamol and painkillers and those needed to treat blood pressure, diabetes and acidity.

The government supplies more than 300 medicines to hospitals, which are then dispensed free of cost to patients. This seems to be on paper as healthcare facilities in certain districts are short on medicines even for indoor patients.

Recently, a health official in Fazilka was seen in photos that had gone viral tearing Fateh Covid kits to get strips of paracetamol. Syringes, too, are in short supply.

The sources say of the 235 medicines on the ‘Essential Drug List’, the department does not have “rate contracts” for a large number of medicines and many of them are not available in hospitals. “Rate contract” is the first step in the process of procuring medicines. The crisis of medicine shortage also extends to de-addiction drug Bupernnorphine. To tide over the crunch, de-addiction centres and Outpatient Opioid Assisted Treatment (OOAT) clinics dispense Bupernnorphine in small quantities. This means patients have to make multiple visits to clinics in a week. A hassle, patients stop the treatment, say experts.

Punjab Minister for Health and Family Welfare Vijay Singla and Secretary (Health) Ajoy Sharma could not be contacted in spite of repeated attempts. The situation is learnt to be no different in rural dispensaries.

A delegation of rural medical officers had recently given a representation to Singla for Rural Development and Panchayats Minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal and apprised him of the shortage of medicines in rural dispensaries. The minister pulled up the officials and ordered them to supply the medicines immediately.

Not in pink of health

  • The government supplies to hospitals more than 300 medicines that are dispensed free of cost to patients
  • This seems to be only on paper now as healthcare facilities in certain districts are short on medicines even for indoor patients

Securing supplies

There has been an acute shortage of medicines for two months. We have been told the government is in the process of procuring the drugs. — Civil Surgeon in Malwa

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Haryana

4 Punjab-based terror suspects arrested from Haryana's Bastara toll plaza; police 'raid' Ludhiana house

2
Punjab

Punjab govt seeks applications for more than 26,000 jobs

3
Punjab

Sadhguru hails Punjab for incentivising sustainable farming practices, CM Bhagwant Mann thanks him

4
Entertainment

Mandira Bedi trolled for sharing bikini pictures with male friend, turns off comments post

5
Sports

Junior World Weightlifting Championships: T Madhavan misses out on medal

6
Punjab

Centre asks Punjab to import coal; will cost Rs 800 cr

7
Nation

Hindu sisters donate land worth Rs 1.5 crore to Eidgah in Uttarakhand, fulfil father's last wish

8
Ludhiana

Elderly couple found dead in Punjab's Ludhiana; police suspect murder

9
Punjab

43 IAS, 38 PCS officers shifted in major rejig in Punjab

10
J & K

150-metre-long tunnel detected on IB in J-K's Samba; had oxygen supply through pipes: BSF

Don't Miss

View All
Ex-India cricketer Arun Lal gets hitched to long-term girlfriend Bul Bul Saha, here are the wedding pictures
Sports

Ex-India cricketer Arun Lal gets hitched to long-term girlfriend Bul Bul Saha, here are the wedding pictures

After 3 decades, Sunil Gavaskar returns unused Mumbai plot
Sports

After 3 decades, Sunil Gavaskar returns unused Mumbai plot

Rain brings relief from heatwave in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Rain in Chandigarh brings relief from heatwave

For entire Ludhiana, only 30 rehab beds
Punjab

For entire Ludhiana, only 30 drug rehab beds

Cash incentives for Punjab cops to nab smugglers: Rs 20 to Rs 60
Punjab

Cash incentives for Punjab cops to nab smugglers: Rs 20 to Rs 60

Indian-Americans furious over US state assembly's open support for Sikh independent state 'Khalistan' within India
Diaspora

Indian-Americans furious over US state assembly's open support for Sikh independent state 'Khalistan' within India

Recreating the ‘bindu’, Phulkari members pay tribute to SH Raza
Amritsar

Recreating the 'bindu', Phulkari members pay tribute to SH Raza

When Sunil Dutt’s family was saved by a Muslim man during Partition; was keen that Nargis accompany him to his village in Pakistan
Trending

When Sunil Dutt's family was saved by a Muslim man during Partition in Pakistan

Top News

Almost three times as many died as a result of Covid than officially reported: WHO

Covid-19: Global death toll estimated to be 15 million; India had 4.7 million deaths, says WHO

India objects to UN body claim, says validity and robustness...

4 terror suspects arrested from Haryana’s Bastara toll plaza

4 Punjab-based terror suspects arrested from Haryana's Bastara toll plaza; police 'raid' Ludhiana house

A country-made weapon, 31 cartridges, 6 mobile phones and 3 ...

NTAGI endorses Covid precaution dose before 9-month waiting period for those travelling abroad: Sources

NTAGI endorses Covid precaution dose before 9-month waiting period for those travelling abroad: Sources

All those above 18 years who have completed nine months afte...

Delimitation panel signs final order for redrawing assembly seats in Jammu and Kashmir

J-K delimitation panel award notified; Kashmir to have 47 Assembly seats, Jammu 43

Six new Assembly constituencies in the Jammu region are bein...

Punjab govt seeks applications for more than 26,000 jobs

Punjab govt seeks applications for more than 26,000 jobs

Vacancies in 25 govt departments have been advertised

Cities

View All

No lessons learnt as stubble fire mishaps continue

No lessons learnt as stubble fire mishaps continue

Amritsar: Congress councillors disappointed as court gives next date for hearing

Amritsar: Parents apprehensive about online classes

Amritsar: Revenue Kanungo Assn, Patwar Union members go on mass leave

Amid inflation, building activities take a big hit

Gujarat Bt cotton seed makes way into Punjab illegally

Gujarat Bt cotton seed makes way into Punjab illegally

Malwa contractors threaten to stall projects over cost escalation

11 gangster aides held in less than three weeks

Rain cools down Chandigarh as mercury dips 4°C

Rain cools down Chandigarh as mercury dips 4°C

Crime incidents show gym owners, bouncers in poor light

Chandigarh Administration speeds up process for installation of 2 solar plants

Panjab University set to host Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu for convocation tomorrow

Punjab and Haryana High Court quashes FIR against IGP

Delhi government to provide subsidised electricity to only those who opt for it

Delhi government to provide subsidised electricity to only those who opt for it

Delhi civic bodies planning to demolish over 2,600 unauthorised colonies: Deputy CM Sisodia

Youth should use technology, education as 'weapons' to protect country: Smriti Irani

Man detained on basis of sketch in Delhi school assault case

Man enters classroom, sexually assaults two girls in Delhi; DCW notice to police, EDMC

jalandhar: Parents unwilling to file complaints against schools to regulatory body

Jalandhar: Parents unwilling to file complaints against schools to regulatory body

4 months after relaying, Garha road dug up again

Building a dream home beyond reach of common man now

Dates of cricket tourney clash with Class XII boards, students in a fix

Facebook friend booked for rape

Elderly couple found dead in Punjab's Ludhiana, police suspect murder

Elderly couple found dead in Punjab's Ludhiana; police suspect murder

Show-cause notices served on four Ludhiana MC officials for negligence

Shena Aggarwal is Ludhiana MC Commissioner

Sewer connections of 9 illegal colonies snapped in Ludhiana

Ludhiana: Colonisers protest non-issuance of NOCs

Rain brings respite from scorching heat in Patiala

Rain brings respite from scorching heat in Patiala

Patiala district administration asks health officials to ramp up Covid vaccination

National Commission for Minorities calls for reports from Punjab, Rajasthan and MP govts on recent communal clashes