 Meet Gurbachan Singh: Cop by the day, anti-drug crusader by the evening : The Tribune India

Takes out his bicycle and visits a nearby market or school to raise awareness about drug abuse

Assistant Sub-Inspector Gurbachan Singh, posted in Punjab’s Kapurthala district, raises awareness among people about the harmful impacts of drugs after duty hours. PTI Photo



PTI

Chandigarh, May 28

Amid Punjab Police's fight against drug abuse, one of its officers has taken it upon himself to raise awareness against the menace.

After he gets home from work, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Gurbachan Singh, who is posted in Kapurthala district, takes out his bicycle and visits a nearby market or school to raise awareness about drug abuse.

Before he heads out of home, the 56-year-old writes a message on an iron plate attached to his bicycle warning people against the use of drugs, like "Nashean naal shareer barbaad karan wale atamghati hunde nein (Those who consume drugs are suicidal)".

"I am trying to convey a big message in a few words," Singh said.

"My idea behind this effort is to spread awareness against drug abuse. If children are told about the harmful effects of drugs, they will not go astray," he said.

"Whenever I get free after my duty, I take my bicycle from my home and go to a market or school to remind people about the importance of good health," said Singh, who is a cycling enthusiast.

As he makes his way through bustling streets and busy roads, he invites curious stares from passers-by. Many welcome his efforts. Singh also counsels those who approach him.

The ASI said if he finds any labourer who is smoking, he makes it a point to tell him about the adverse effects of tobacco on one's body.

Singh also highlights issues related to the environment and urges people to save water through his messages, such as "Paani peen layee hai, barbaad karan layee nahin (Water is for drinking, not for wasting)" and "Paani bachao, paani tuhanu bachaeyga' (Save water, water will save you)".

"It is my passion to create awareness among people on social issues," Singh said.

In 1994-95, he travelled around 25,000 km from Kashmir to Kanyakumari to spread the message of peace, he said.   

                                                                                   

