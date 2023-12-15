'Mega PTM' in government schools on December 16

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, December 14

The School Education Department is organising a 'mega parent-teacher meeting' (PTM) for enhanced parent-teacher interaction and academic growth in all government schools from pre-primary to Class 12 across the state on December 16.

In a letter to all school heads, the School Education Department secretary has conveyed that as parental involvement is essential for students' holistic development, there should be 100 per cent participation of parents in this PTM.

Other than the academic performance of the students, this PTM is aimed at discussing the physical, mental, emotional and social wellbeing of the students.

Schools have also been asked to invite panchayat members, SGPC members and social activists of the area in the PTM. Public announcement systems of religious places should be used to ensure 100 per cent participation of parents and others, said the secretary's letter.

Schools have been asked to prepare the list of parents who have avoided PTMs in the past, and to ensure their participation in the December 16 PTM.

