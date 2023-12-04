Meghalaya officials to meet Punjabi Lane residents in Shillong

Shillong, December 3
The Meghalaya Government will hold a meeting next week with residents of the disputed Punjabi Lane area in Shillong over the relocation plan, officials said on Saturday.
In its plan presented before the high court on September 29, the state government had proposed to relocate 342 families from the disputed area to land owned by the Shillong Municipal Board. The families, however, demanded that the government also build houses for them.
“We have fixed a meeting with the Harijan Panchayat Committee (HPC) on December 7. We are hopeful that both sides will be able to sort out their differences in the meeting,” a senior official of the Urban Development Authority said.
