Bathinda: Member ‘harassed’, farm union protests police ‘inaction’

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, March 20

Members of the Punjab Khet Mazdoor Union and BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan), Bathinda block, today staged a protest in front of the Killi Nihal Singhwala police station alleging police inaction in a case where a village unit president of the Khet Mazdoor Union was allegedly tortured by some persons. The protesters raised slogans against the police and demanded immediate action against culprits.

Will call both sides We will call both sides on Tuesday and try to strike a compromise between them. —Parkash Singh, Officiating police incharge

Jora Singh Nasrali, state president, Punjab Khet Mazdoor Union, said, “Madha Singh is president of our union at Killi Nihal Singhwala village, there are people living in his neighbourhood who have been harassing him constantly. He has given many complaints at the local police station, but to no avail. Despite repeated complaints, the police did not take required punitive action against such hooliganism; they have even been abusing Madha Singh. Now we have started this dharna outside the police chowki to seek justice for him.” “Madha Singh’s neighbours have even threatened to kill him but there is no action against these hooligans till now,” he said

Nasrali added, “The police have given us time till 4 pm on Tuesday to take action in the matter. If police do not take action in the matter then we will start a district-level protest.”

Parkash Singh, officiating incharge at the Killi Nihal Singhwala police post, said, “There is a personal dispute between two families of the village. We will call both sides on Tuesday and try to strike a compromise between them.”