Member of extortion gang nabbed in Fatehgarh Sahib

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, June 27

The police have nabbed a member of a gang engaged in extorting money from affluent families of Fatehgarh Sahib.

Superintendent of Police (Investigations) Rakesh Yadav said they got information that a gang involved in extorting money was active in the district.

He said the police had laid a naka on Fatehgarh Sahib-Chandigarh Road and signalled two motorcycle-borne persons to stop. He added that instead of stopping, they fled away from the spot.

Yadav said cops chased and apprehended one of them, while the other managed to escape.

He said Jagtar Singh, a resident of Rama village in Moga, had been nabbed, while his accomplice Gurwinder Singh of Talwandi Bhai Ke village in Ferozepur was on the run.

The SP said, “The duo are said to be working at a gurdwara in Sohana.”

During preliminary investigation, Jagtar revealed Gurwinder was the kingpin of the gang, added the SP.

Disclosing the modus operandi, Jagtar said they used to write threatening letters and kept a watch on their tragets.

