Member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang, 3 accomplices held in Punjab

PTI

Chandigarh, July 14

The Punjab Police on Friday said they have arrested a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and his three accomplices.

In a joint operation of the anti-gangster task force and Bathinda police, Baljinder Singh alias Bindri, a member of the gang was arrested, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said.

Three of Singh's accomplices were also arrested, the DGP said.

In a major breakthrough against trans-border illegal arms smuggling networks, #AGTF in a joint operation with @BathindaPolice arrested Baljinder Singh @ Bindri, a member of Lawrence Bishnoi & Goldy Brar gang along with his 03 operatives (1/3) pic.twitter.com/nJ5wRiPO9r — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) July 14, 2023







During the preliminary investigation, Bindri had revealed that he used #drones to smuggle arms & narcotics via #IndoPak border (2/3) — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) July 14, 2023



During the preliminary investigation, Bindri had revealed that he used drones to smuggle arms and narcotics via the Indo-Pak border, Yadav said.

A Chinese pistol, five cartridges and 270 grams of heroin have also been recovered from them, police said.

