Member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang, 3 accomplices held in Punjab

Chandigarh, July 14
The Punjab Police on Friday said they have arrested a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and his three accomplices.
In a joint operation of the anti-gangster task force and Bathinda police, Baljinder Singh alias Bindri, a member of the gang was arrested, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said.
Three of Singh's accomplices were also arrested, the DGP said.
In a major breakthrough against trans-border illegal arms smuggling networks, #AGTF in a joint operation with @BathindaPolice arrested Baljinder Singh @ Bindri, a member of Lawrence Bishnoi & Goldy Brar gang along with his 03 operatives (1/3) pic.twitter.com/nJ5wRiPO9r— DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) July 14, 2023
“In a major breakthrough against trans-border illegal arms smuggling networks, #AGTF in a joint operation with @BathindaPolice arrested Baljinder Singh @ Bindri, a member of Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar gang along with his 3 operatives,” Yadav in a Tweet.
They have a criminal history with a number of cases registered against them, related to Extortion, Kidnapping, Arms & NDPS Act— DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) July 14, 2023
During the preliminary investigation, Bindri had revealed that he used #drones to smuggle arms & narcotics via #IndoPak border (2/3)
“They have a criminal history with a number of cases registered against them, related to extortion, kidnapping, Arms and NDPS Act,” he tweeted.
During the preliminary investigation, Bindri had revealed that he used drones to smuggle arms and narcotics via the Indo-Pak border, Yadav said.
A Chinese pistol, five cartridges and 270 grams of heroin have also been recovered from them, police said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Defence cooperation strong pillar of India-France relationship: PM Modi
‘We are preparing a roadmap for the coming 25 years; we are ...
ISRO launches India's third moon expedition with an eye on future inter-planetary missions
Moon-landing is scheduled to take place in the 4th week of A...
Water levels in Yamuna in Delhi down to 208.17 metres at 6 pm: CWC data
On Thursday, the water level had started rising after remain...
As Yamuna reclaims its land, netizens warn that a river 'neither forgets, nor forgives'
Areas flooded in the past would be flooded again in a heavy ...
Eighth cheetah, Suraj, dies at Kuno National Park
Only three days ago another translocated male cheetah, Tejas...