Men in police uniform rob Indian Sikh pilgrims in Lahore

PTI

Lahore, November 30

An Indian Sikh family was looted by 'robbers dressed in police uniform' in Pakistan's Punjab province capital Lahore, police said today.

According to the police, Kanwal Jeet Singh and his family members who arrived here from India to attend Guru Nanak Dev’s birth anniversary festivities had gone to Liberty Market in Gulberg area of Lahore for shopping on Wednesday.

“When the Sikh family came out of a shop, two robbers in police uniform stopped them and looted cash and jewellery at gunpoint,” police spokesperson Ehtasham Haider said.

He said the robbers looted Rs 2,50,000 and Pakistani Rupees 1,50,000 besides jewellery from the Sikh family.

After the incident, a good number of people gathered there and accompanied the Sikh family to the local police station. The station house officer of the Gulberg police informed his superior who reached there.

“A Deputy Inspector General Police held a meeting with the Indian Sikh family and assured them that the robbers will be arrested and their loss will be compensated,” Haider said.

Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has also taken note of the robbery and has promptly sought a report from the Lahore police chief.

Highlighting the seriousness of the situation, Naqvi asserted that ensuring protection of Sikh pilgrims was a paramount responsibility.

Currently, over 2,500 Indian Sikhs are in Pakistan in connection with Guru Nanak Dev’s birth anniversary festivities.

