Merchant navy officer 'drowns' while saving his dog in Punjab's Morinda; had gone on picnic with wife, kids

Tribune News Service

Ropar, January 3

A 40-year-old merchant navy officer has been feared drowned in Bhakra canal near Morinda. The incident occurred on Monday evening.

The victim has been identified as Ramandeep Singh, a resident of Sector 3B1 in Mohali.

He had gone for a picnic with his wife and children.

His brother, Jai Veer Singh, a captain in Indian Navy, is searching for the victim with the help of a team of NDRF.

Captain Jai Veer said that his brother had gone for a picnic with his family members and a dog.

When they were strolling on the bank of the canal around 5 pm, the pet fell into the canal and Ramandeep without having second a though jumped into the water to save it.

While the dog was rescued by the locals Ramandeep was missing till the filing of the report.

Ropar SSP Vivek Sheel Soni said that the police tried to locate the missing merchant navy officer and after overnight search NDRF teams too have been deployed to locate the victim.