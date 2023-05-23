Merge PSPCL, PSTCL: Engineers

Patiala, May 22
Power Department engineers today demanded the merger of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) and Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited (PSTCL) for more efficiency and coordination.
Ajay Pal Singh Atwal, general secretary of the PSEB Engineers Association, said there was an urgent need for the merger of the PSPCL and PSTCL.
