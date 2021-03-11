Met sister once after 1947, Sangrur man demands liberal visa norms

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, August 12

Rattoke village resident Baldev Singh (77) is trying for a Pakistan visa so that he can visit his sister, Sajda Begum, who was separated from her family in the wake of the Partition in 1947.

The two siblings met at Nankana Sahib, Pakistan, in April for the first time after the Radcliffe Line was drawn.

“During our last meeting, she longed to meet all members of the family and visit our house in Rattoke village. Strict visa norms have proved to be a disappointment. My sons and I are trying for a Pakistan visa so that they can meet their bhua. It would be their first meeting,” says Baldev.

During the Partition, Baldev, along with his four brothers and one sister, migrated to India while Begum was stuck in Pakistan. Four siblings have passed away.

Around five years ago, Baldev and Sajda Begum got in touch on the phone, thanks to some Haryana residents. Subsequently, they made numerous efforts to meet, but all in vain.

This April, Baldev was granted the visa and he travelled to Pakistan to meet his long-lost sister.

“Not my family alone, Sajda’s family is equally eager to meet its Indian brothers and sisters. Since Begum came with her son and daughter, they also urged me to make some arrangements as they want to visit their mamma’s house in Rattoke village” said Baldev.

“The Partition separated our generation, but the governments of the two countries should at least allow the present generation to meet. There are many like me, longing to meet their family members on the other side of the border,” adds Baldev.

