MHA approves former Punjab DGP VK Bhawra’s Central deputation

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 14

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has cleared the names of former state DGP VK Bhawra, 1987-batch Punjab cadre IPS officer, for the Central deputation.

The MHA has also cleared the name of 1992-batch Punjab cadre IPS officer Harpreet Singh Sidhu for the Central deputation at the Additional Director General of Police level.

The officers will be given appointments in the Central Government on the availability of appropriate vacancy.

Bhawra was recently removed by the AAP government from the post of the state police chief and posted as the chairman of the Punjab Police Housing Corporation after the completion of his two-month leave. Gaurav Yadav, a 1992-batch IPS officer, has been given the officiating charge of the Punjab Police chief.

Before Bhawra could join back on September 5, the Punjab Government served him a show-cause notice, seeking his explanation about the incidents of crime in the state during his tenure.

Bhawra was appointed as the state DGP by the previous Chief Minister Charanjit Channi-led Congress government after a clearance from the UPSC, ahead of the model code of conduct enforced for the state Assembly elections.

