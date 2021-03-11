Micro-containment zone declared at National Law University after varsity reports six Covid-positive cases

Patiala, May 2
The Patiala Health Department on Monday declared a micro-containment zone at Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law after the varsity reported six positive cases of Covid over the past 48 hours.
Health officials said about seven students of the university had already tested positive. Following this, a hostel at the APJ Abdul Kalam block of the university—from where positive cases were reported --- has already been turned into a micro-containment zone.
Patiala Civil Surgeon, Dr Raju Dhir said that University officials had been asked to restrict the movement of students in the face of fresh positive cases. He added that health officials would continue COVID sampling at the university.
Meanwhile, Patiala on Monday reported seven positive cases, including four at Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law. With the new cases, the active case count in the district has risen to 22.
