After Sidhu Moosewala’s murder, Vicky Middukhera's brother moves HC for security

Chandigarh, May 31
Two days after Sidhu Moosewala’s murder, a petition seeking security by Ajay Pal Singh Middukhera — brother of slain Youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera — came up for hearing before the HC today.
Appearing before Justice Karamjit Singh’s Bench, Ajay Pal through senior counsel Bipan Ghai with advocate Manpreet Dhaliwal submitted the Delhi Police had arrested 17 “wanted” gangsters. As per the police, some of these gangsters had confessed to have executed the murder of Vicky. Justice Karamjit Singh issued notice of motion to the respondents. The Bench fixed the case for August 18.
