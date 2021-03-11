Midwifery training institute in Patiala to stem C-sections

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, May 22

With an aim to reduce the number of Caesarean section (C-section) deliveries and increase the number of natural births, a National Midwifery Training Institute by the Government of India has been commissioned at Mata Kaushalya School of Nursing in Patiala.

According to the National Family Health Survey-5, the rate of C-sections has increased from 24.6 to 38.5 per cent in Punjab. Also, there is a huge shortage of gynaecologists across the state which is one of the major issues highlighted by the survey. The Centre has decided to introduce a dedicated cadre of professional midwives as Nurse Practitioner in Midwifery (NPM) across the country. For this, 16 National Midwifery Training institutes were identified across the nation, where training would be provided to midwifery educators who, in turn, would develop the cadre of NPMs.

Two International Midwifery Educators from New Zealand and Kenya have also been brought in by the state government in collaboration with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), an international organisation to impart training. International midwifery educators will take up the first batch of 30 midwifery educators at state level for an 18-month course. The first midwifery training programme at the institute is likely to start in June in Punjab, for which in-service candidates will be enrolled. Applications are being invited from eligible candidates from nursing schools. The eligibility criteria to appear for the examination is BSc and MSc Nursing with five-year experience.

Dr Areet Kaur, Director, Health and Family Welfare, said with the trained staff, the rate of C-sections would drop. Maternal and Child Health State Programme Officer Dr Inderdeep said: “The initiative will promote natural birth with respectful maternity care and also take the load off gynaecologists.”

