 Miffed at delay in notification on Zira ethanol plant closure, farmers to intensify agitation : The Tribune India

Miffed at delay in notification on Zira ethanol plant closure, farmers to intensify agitation

Miffed at delay in notification on Zira ethanol plant closure, farmers to intensify agitation

CM Bhagwant Mann announced the closure of the plant on Jan 17.



Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, February 4

Miffed at the indecisiveness on part of the state government regarding not issuing an official notification for the closure of the ethanol plant at Zira, the protesters have decided to further intensify their stir.

Gurmail Singh, sarpanch of Mansurwala village, who has been at the forefront of the ‘Sanjha Morcha’, said he failed to understand why the government was taking so much time to issue the notification.

“The Chief Minister has himself announced the closure of the plant. However, it’s been a fortnight now, but the government has not issued any written orders for reasons best known to them,” said Gurmail.

“We have called a meeting of members of the ‘Sanjha Morcha’ and other allies on February 10. We will decide the future course of action at the meeting,” added Gurmail.

Fateh Brar, another member of ‘Sanjha Morcha’ said they were hoping that the government would issue the notification for the closure of the plant at the Cabinet meeting, held yesterday. “Now, we fell disappointed and let down,” he said.

“I don’t know why the government is taking so much time. When the CM announced the closure of the plant, we were asked to lift the dharna. Now, it’s been almost three weeks but nothing happened afterwards,” said Roman Brar, a ‘Sanjha Morcha’ member.

On January 17, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had announced the closure of the Zira ethanol plant through a video uploaded on his Twitter account. However, the protesters had refused to lift dharna and asked for written orders of the CM.

The ‘Sanjha Morcha’ members had even listed their demands for lifting dharna, which included withdrawal of cases registered against protesters, compensation to families, who lost their kin due to ailments allegedly caused by the contaminated groundwater, slapping of penalty on the plant administration, compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to those, who lost jobs, and setting up of a multispecialty hospital in the area.

On January 24, the CM during a public gathering in Fazilka had claimed that the government had all the legal documents and the orders regarding closure of the plant would be issued soon.

Sources said a team of senior officials has been brainstorming to work out the legalities regarding closure of the ethanol plant.

The sources further said the government was perhaps waiting for the reports of the four probe panels that had been constituted following the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

According to information, three of the fact-finding committees, set up by the state government have reportedly submitted their reports to the district administration, which have been further forwarded to the Punjab Pollution Control Board for interpretation.

Rajesh Dhiman, Deputy Commissioner, said, “The health analysis committee, soil inspection committee and animal husbandry committee have submitted their reports to the administration. Rest of the reports are still awaited.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Sikh boy asked to remove turban during football match in Spain

2
Haryana

Haryanvi singer Sapna Chaudhary's family booked in dowry, sexual exploitation case

3
Nation

'Bole re papihara' singer Vani Jayaram dies at 77

4
Punjab

A day after being suspended from Congress, Patiala MP Preneet Kaur says 'I derive my strength from people, rest is secondary'

5
Nation

US eye drop alert: All ophthalmological production halted at Chennai firm

6
Business Adani crisis

FPOs come and go, nation's reputation not impaired: FM Sitharaman

7
Punjab

Weatherman predicts rise in night temperatures over Punjab and Haryana in coming days

8
Nation

PM Modi to inaugurate India's largest helicopter production facility in Karnataka's Tumakuru on Monday

9
Punjab

Punjab Congress chief Raja Warring urges CM Bhagwant Mann to consider release of Navjot Sidhu from jail

10
Business

Unusual price movement in stocks of a business conglomerate observed in past week, says SEBI amid Adani stock rout

Don't Miss

View All
Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla
Himachal

Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla

Weatherman predicts rise in night temperatures over Punjab and Haryana in coming days
Punjab

Weatherman predicts rise in night temperatures over Punjab and Haryana in coming days

Owner of stolen scooter gets 9 challans in 12 days!
Chandigarh

Owner of stolen scooter gets 9 challans in Chandigarh in 12 days!

Mining mafia tries to mow down DSP in Karnal village
Haryana

Mining mafia tries to mow down DSP in Karnal village

Gurdaspur farmer buys Sidhu Moosewala’s favourite HMT 5911 tractor; comes to meet late singer’s father
Trending

Inspired by Sidhu Moosewala, Gurdaspur farmer buys HMT 5911 tractor; drives it to Mansa to meet late singer's father

WATCH: Car drags bike for over 3 km in Gurugram, driver held after video goes viral
Trending

WATCH: Car drags bike for over 3km in Gurugram, driver held after video goes viral

SGPC appoints five guides to help foreign and domestic tourists at Golden Temple
Amritsar

SGPC appoints five guides to help foreign and domestic tourists at Golden Temple

Boy faints after finding himself alone in exam room with 50 girls
Nation

Boy faints after finding himself alone in exam room with 50 girls

Top News

US downs Chinese surveillance balloon, China threatens repercussions

US downs Chinese surveillance balloon, China threatens repercussions

Military shoots down the surveillance balloon in Atlantic Oc...

China balloon: Many questions about suspected spy in the sky

China balloon: Many questions about suspected spy in the sky

The Pentagon says the balloon, which was carrying sensors an...

3 more members of banned PFI arrested in Madhya Pradesh for ‘conspiracy against govt’

3 more members of banned PFI arrested in Madhya Pradesh for ‘conspiracy against govt’

In September 2022, Centre banned PFI for 5 years under a str...

Drug menace has assumed alarming proportions: HC chides Punjab Govt

Drug menace has assumed alarming proportions: High Court chides Punjab Govt

Punjab Governor has already placed the state govt in dock fo...

Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla

Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla

Adjoining tourist towns Kufri and Narkanda too are experienc...


Cities

View All

Civic body cracks whip on construction material sellers occupying city roads

Civic body cracks whip on construction material sellers occupying city roads

Powercom team held captive in Jodh Singh Wala village, 90 farmers booked

Agra tourist dies in Amritsar during snatching bid

2 booked for culpable homicide

Transformer thieves' gang busted, 7 held

Proposal on new Bathinda bus stand sent to Punjab govt

Proposal on new Bathinda bus stand sent to Punjab govt

54 Sampark services on doorstep in Chandigarh

54 Sampark services on doorstep in Chandigarh

Panel submits report on tragedy at school in Chandigarh

Health Depatment eyes Sarangpur land for Mother & Child Centre

Hair stylist booked on charge of rape in Chandigarh

2 bottling plants to be sealed in Chandigarh

G20 summit: NDMC to organise flower festival, marathon

G20 summit: NDMC to organise flower festival, marathon

Excise policy scam: BJP intensifies protest against Kejri, Cong seeks his resignation

Allow teachers to visit Finland for training, CM appeals to L-G

Delhi Govt seeks Rs 927 cr from Centre

Immigration firm owner shot at by assailants in bid to loot SUV

Immigration firm owner shot at by assailants in bid to loot SUV

Man attacked with hammer over money dispute

CIA inspector, police post in-charge suspended

Senior citizen forced to do rounds of power corporation office

MC continues drive to clean Sidhwan Canal

Aeromodelling show a hit among visitors at Patiala Heritage Festival

Aeromodelling show a hit among visitors at Patiala Heritage Festival

21 booked for ‘preventing BDPO from performing duty’

Workshop on academic quality enhancement

World Cancer Day observed in Patiala

Guru Ravidas Jayanti celebrated