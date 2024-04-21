Miffed Patiala Congress leaders decide to toe party line

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, April 20

A section of the Congress leaders, who had raised a banner of revolt against the party’s Patiala candidate Dr Dharamvira Gandhi, today “softened their stand” after meeting their supporters and decided to toe the party line.

‘Workers still upset’ The workers saw how their leaders were sidelined to make way for an outsider. Though we will abide by the decision of the high command, the party workers are still upset. Hardyal Singh Kamboj, former MLA ‘Work together’ Every vote for the Congress is a vote for Punjab. We should all work together to strengthen the party. Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, PCC chief

Today, senior Congress leader Lal Singh, former MLAs Hardyal Singh Kamboj, Madan Lal Jalalpur and Rajinder Singh, Nirmal Singh Shutrana and former Patiala mayor Vishnu Sharma attended the workers’ meeting.

Even Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring also reached the venue and heard greviances of the party workers and leaders. “Every vote for the Congress is a vote for Punjab. We should all work together to strengthen the party,” Warring said.

Many workers objected to the recent statement of Dr Gandhi, wherein he had stated that “he cannot attend bhogs and marriages” as an MP. Dr Gandhi had said he would work for the “betterment of the constituency and its people” and would not get involved in religious functions and events.

Kamboj said the party workers had gathered to raise their concerns. “The workers saw how their leaders were sidelined to make way for an outsider. Though we will abide by the decision of the high command, the party workers are still upset,” he said.

“We have decided to back the party’s official candidate. We heard the issues of the workers and raised the same with the party high command. We have asked the workers to accept the party’s decision,” he said.

A senior leader said “there was discontent among the party workers” and only time would tell if they would toil for the party nominee.

“Workers are feeling sidelined. If the party can ignore senior leaders, then it can happen to them as well,” said another leader.

