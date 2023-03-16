Migration of youth must be slowed: Y20 panellist

Tribune News Service

“Education is the best weapon to bring change in society,” said Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains while speaking at the Y20 Consultation Summit at Guru Nanak Dev University. The summit has been organised by the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs.

Addressing the gathering while inaugurating a session on ‘Future of Work: Industry 4.0, Innovation and 21st Century Skills’, Bains said, “Acknowledging the need for skill-based education, we have started a scheme for Class XI students in government schools to learn business skills by experimenting.”

Dr Shab Hundal, Senior Lecturer, Financial Management, School of Business & Economics, Jyvaskyla University, Finland, addressed the issue of youth migration and revising the pedagogy to reverse brain drain.

“The large scale migration of youth needs to be slowed down. Whether it’s the countries who receive them, make stricter immigration laws in future after the supply is enough that there is no demand. Or this can also be stopped by market mechanism.” Hundal was the international speaker on global uncertainty and its impact on job market.

“I feel it’s a sheer loss to countries spending resources on youth to train them, but for it to only be advantageous to another country. There has to be a clear link between classroom teaching and the corporate sector. And this cannot be done by only industry visits or guest lectures. Form a day-to-day alliance, make learning application based, reform the pedagogy, as obsoleteness will not work,” he said.