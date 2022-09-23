Milk fails quality test in Fazilka hospital canteen

Our Correspondent

Fazilka: Food Safety Officer Ishan Bansal said milk sample taken from the Civil Hospital’s canteen was found to be substandard. The sample, taken about a month ago, reportedly failed a quality test. He said canteen contractor Ravinder could apply for retesting within 30 days, otherwise a case would be filed before the local court. OC

2 held with 35K sedative pills

Muktsar: The Lambi police on Wednesday arrested two persons allegedly carrying 35,000 sedative pills and 10-kg poppy husk in a truck near Mandi Killianwali. The accused have been identified as Mala Ram and Bhagwan Ram of Jodhpur in Rajasthan. A case under various sections of the NDPS Act has been registered. TNS

Rs 1.67cr for beautification

Chandigarh: The state government is constantly striving to provide basic facilities and a clean environment for the welfare of the people of the state. Taking a step in this direction, Local Government Minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar said Rs 1.67 crore would be spent by the government for development and beautification of Bareta. TNS

War hero remembered

Abohar: The 19 Maratha LI Kolhapur of the Indian Army on Thursday organised a remembrance programme at the memorial of Major Surinder Prasad. He was martyred while taking back the Indian territory from Pakistan near Gatti Jaimal Singh in Khemkaran sector during the Indo-Pak war in 1965. He was posthumously awarded Vir Chakra in 1966.