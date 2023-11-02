Mill workers lathicharged in Phagwara

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, November 1

Tension prevailed in Phagwara today morning when the Phagwara police led by DSP Jaspreet Singh used mild lathi-charge on the agitating workers of Jagatjit Cotton Textile Mills (JCT) who were being asked to shift their indefinite dharna away from the JCT gate as per orders of the high court.

The protesters opposed the instructions and were trying to cross the barricades installed by the police. Six women protesters sustained injuries and were admitted to the local civil hospital. One Home Guard jawan got minor injuries during the confrontation between the police and protesters.

The police feared that the protesters may block the GT road here. Later, the protesters succeeded in crossing the barricades and staged dharna on a road near Onkar Nagar. Kapurthala DC Captain Karnail Singh, SSP Vatsala Gupta, ADC Amit Kumar, SDM Jai Inder Singh, SP Phagwara Gurpreet Singh held a meeting with the mill authorities in Kapurthala today, but could not reach any conclusion.

