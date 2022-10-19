Millers go on strike, purchase of basmati hit in Fazilka

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, October 18

The purchase of basmati variety of paddy has been hit in Fazilka and nearby grain markets for the last two days due to rice millers’ strike against alleged police “inaction” in a rice theft case. No auction of basmati variety of paddy was reported today.

Notably, rice millers and private traders, including exporters, are the bulk buyers of basmati variety of paddy in absence of minimum support price (MSP).

Rice miller Ranjam Kamra said the police failed to take action in the theft case of rice belonging to a miller, Babbar Agro Industries of Fazilka district.

Notably, an FIR was registered on September 30 that 300 quintal of rice worth about Rs 22 lakh was stolen from a godown in Billimar village on September 29.

Acording to the FIR, some unidentified persons tied employees of the miller and took away two tractor-trailers loaded with 600 bags, with them.

Kamra alleged that they approached senior police officers in this regard but even after 19 days nothing has been done.

Sources said the rice mill owners had identified five suspects and informed the police but no action had been taken, so far, resulting in a strike by millers.

Jalalabad DSP Atul Soni said the accused would be nabbed soon.