Mining Department’s action triggers protest in Sangrur

Sangrur, December 17

Two days after Mining Department officials impounded a tractor-trailer loaded with sand and handed it over to the officials at the Mehlan Chowk police post, local farmers staged a protest over the incident.

The officials had alleged that the vehicle was being used in illegal mining, but the protesters said the farmer was transporting sand from his fields for his personal use and the officials were wrong to impound the vehicle.

“On December 15, when farmer Rupinder Singh was transporting sand from his fields to his house, Mining Department officials impounded his vehicle and alleged him of indulging in illegal mining,” said Harjeet Singh, vice president, BKU (Ugrahan), Bhawanigarh block.

The farmers began their protest at 11.30 am and it continued for more than three hours. They raised slogans against the government.

“CM Bhagwant Mann had assured us that no farmer, who will transport any sand for his personal use, would face any harassment, but that has not been the case. If a farmer is using his own sand from his fields for his house, how officials can take action against him,” said Harjeet.

Dirba DSP Prithvi Singh said that after getting special exemption, Mining Department officials released the impounded vehicle and the protest ended.