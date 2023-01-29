Mining Dept’s staffer attacked

Our Correspondent

Abohar, January 28

An of the Mining Department was attacked with sharp weapons by three bike-borne youths today.

Involvement of the mining mafia has not been ruled out.

The injured person has been identified as Harmanpreet Singh of Azeemgarh. He was returning home on a scooter when three youths riding a motorcycle attacked him with sharp-edged weapons, near the Ashoka Plant.

Harmanpreet’s hand was badly cut and he fell down, but the assailants kept on attacking him. The passersby took the seriously injured Harmanpreet to Civil Hospital in a critical condition from where he was referred to Faridkot.

Meanwhile, the Fazilka police have booked three persons and arrested one them for illegal mining at Kathgarh village.

The police conducted raid at a drain and arrested Sandeep Singh of Kheowala Bodla village. Madan Lal and Lovish Kumar of Hauz Gandhar village have been booked under Section 379 of the IPC and Section 21 of the Mining Act.