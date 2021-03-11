Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar alleges poor bus body fabrication

Chandigarh, May 9
Putting former minister Raja Warring in the dock, Transport Minister Laljit Bhullar today claimed the bodies fabricated for 825 PRTC buses from Jaipur during the previous regime were of poor quality and that the matter was being investigated.
Talking to mediapersons, Bhullar said the buses were procured for the PRTC fleet during Warring’s tenure. “Question arises why Jaipur was chosen over workshops in Punjab and Haryana for the bus body fabrication,” he said.
He said it had been established the fabrication for the buses was of poor quality and an inquiry would be initiated soon in this regard. He said if required, they would summon PCC chief Raja Warring to bring out the truth.
In the run-up to the polls, the Transport Department had procured buses for the Punjab Roadways Transport Corporation’s fleet.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Special operation group conducts search at grenade attack site in Punjab's Mohali
CM Bhagwant Mann has called a meeting of senior police offic...
Will reconsider sedition law, Supreme Court needn't examine its validity: Affidavit by Centre
Hearing on petitions challenging Section 124A today
Grenade attack on Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali
No loss of life reported | CFSL team visits spot
China keeping border row alive: Army Chief General Manoj Pande
Pre-April 2020 status quo must
Raised state's issues with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann: Navjot Sidhu
Sidhu praises ‘humble’ Mann | Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar ...