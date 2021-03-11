Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar alleges poor bus body fabrication

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 9

Putting former minister Raja Warring in the dock, Transport Minister Laljit Bhullar today claimed the bodies fabricated for 825 PRTC buses from Jaipur during the previous regime were of poor quality and that the matter was being investigated.

Talking to mediapersons, Bhullar said the buses were procured for the PRTC fleet during Warring’s tenure. “Question arises why Jaipur was chosen over workshops in Punjab and Haryana for the bus body fabrication,” he said.

He said it had been established the fabrication for the buses was of poor quality and an inquiry would be initiated soon in this regard. He said if required, they would summon PCC chief Raja Warring to bring out the truth.

In the run-up to the polls, the Transport Department had procured buses for the Punjab Roadways Transport Corporation’s fleet.

