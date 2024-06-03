Minister Anmol to wed on June 16

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 2

Cabinet Minister Anmol Gagan Maan will tie the knot with Shahbaaz Singh Sohi of Baltana on June 16.

The Sohi family has been associated with the Congress. The groom’s grandfather Balbir Singh Baltana was MLA from Banur. His mother, Sheelam Sohi, had contested the poll on the Congress ticket against Capt Kanwaljit Singh.

