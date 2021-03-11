Minister asks schools to pay tax dues of buses

Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar today asked the managements of the schools to pay tax dues of school buses by August 5.

Chandigarh, May 28

He said strict action would be taken against the violators after the stipulated time given under the Amnesty Scheme by the state government.

During a meeting with school owners and managements here, Bhullar sought full cooperation for the proper implementation of the Safe School Vahan Scheme and made it clear that no laxity would be tolerated on the safety of students. He said shortcomings in the school buses should be rectified by August 31 to ensure safety of the students.

“School management will be fully responsible for any untoward incident due to the lack of required equipment in the buses as per the rules,” said the Minister.

Bhullar said, “All deputy commissioners and SSPs are instructed to keep a check on school vehicles and confiscate those buses that violate the rules.”

He also urged the parents to immediately inform the authorities concerned in case of violation of rules in school vehicles such as lack of fire extinguisher, first-aid kit, speed governor, emergency window, proper arrangements for keeping school bags, permit, proper seating for children, etc. The name and phone number of the school must be written on the buses, he added. — TNS

‘Inform authorities about violations’

Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar on Saturday urged the parents to immediately inform the authorities concerned in case of violation of rules in school vehicles such as lack of fire extinguisher, first-aid kit, speed governor, emergency window, proper arrangements for keeping school bags, permit, proper seating for children, etc.

