Minister assures farmers of uninterrupted power supply

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 19

Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO on Friday visited the PSPCL office in Gurdaspur to review the preparations for power supply for the upcoming season.

He instructed officials concerned to ensure uninterrupted power supply in the area. He asked the officials to increase field visits to inspect transformers and lines so that defects, if any, could be fixed.

The minister said the state government had divided Punjab into four zones to effectively implement the phase-wise supply to the farming sector. He said the sowing of paddy across the state would start in four phases from June 10 to June 21.

He said the sowing of paddy in border areas would start from June 10, for which uninterrupted power supply would be provided. He said the second phase would commence from June 16 and third and fourth phases from June 19 and June 21.