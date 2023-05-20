Minister assures farmers of uninterrupted power supply

Chandigarh, May 19
Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO on Friday visited the PSPCL office in Gurdaspur to review the preparations for power supply for the upcoming season.
He instructed officials concerned to ensure uninterrupted power supply in the area. He asked the officials to increase field visits to inspect transformers and lines so that defects, if any, could be fixed.
The minister said the state government had divided Punjab into four zones to effectively implement the phase-wise supply to the farming sector. He said the sowing of paddy across the state would start in four phases from June 10 to June 21.
He said the sowing of paddy in border areas would start from June 10, for which uninterrupted power supply would be provided. He said the second phase would commence from June 16 and third and fourth phases from June 19 and June 21.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
RBI to withdraw Rs 2,000 notes from circulation
Can be deposited, exchanged from May 23 to Sept 30 | DeMo gh...
No regulatory failure: SC panel on Adani
Says SEBI probe has drawn a blank
In Hiroshima for G7, PM to meet Zelenskyy
Will address summit on global challenges I To hold four bila...
Sidda, DK meet Rahul in Delhi ahead of Karnataka swearing-in ceremony
25 MLAs expected to be sworn in