Minister cancels 'fake' SC certificate of Ferozepur man

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 8

Social Justice, Empowerment and Minorities Minister Baljit Kaur said here today that a Scheduled Caste certificate of Raj Kumar, alias Raju, a resident of Railway Basti Guruharsahai, Ferozepur, has been declared fake by the scrutiny committee and orders have been issued to cancel it.

Charandas, a resident of Jeewan village, Guruharsahai, had lodged a complaint with the chairman of the Scheduled Caste Commission. The complainant had alleged that Raju had made a fake SC certificate to avail benefits available to the community.

