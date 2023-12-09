Minister cancels 'fake' SC certificate of Ferozepur man

Chandigarh, December 8
Social Justice, Empowerment and Minorities Minister Baljit Kaur said here today that a Scheduled Caste certificate of Raj Kumar, alias Raju, a resident of Railway Basti Guruharsahai, Ferozepur, has been declared fake by the scrutiny committee and orders have been issued to cancel it.
Charandas, a resident of Jeewan village, Guruharsahai, had lodged a complaint with the chairman of the Scheduled Caste Commission. The complainant had alleged that Raju had made a fake SC certificate to avail benefits available to the community.
