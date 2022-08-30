Check food adulteration: Punjab Health Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra

Barnala, August 29
Persons involved in adulteration of milk and other eatables should be dealt with sternly and the Health Department should aggressively conduct food sampling, said Minister for Health and Family Welfare Chetan Singh Jouramajra while presiding over a meeting of the Barnala district administration to review ongoing developmental works and implementation of government schemes.
Addressing the issue of “missing” agriculture implements given on subsidy to various farmers, the minister said 9 per cent of the total implements issued on subsidy have been found missing. He directed the Agriculture Department to take action in this regard.
