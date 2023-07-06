Minister conducts surprise inspection

BATHINDA, July 5
The Punjab Government was striving to provide uninterrupted electricity supply to farmers and common people, said Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO during his impromptu visit to the city today.
The minister did a surprise checking of the West Zone Office, SC OM, SC Enforcement and Technical Audit Office. He held a review meeting with officials to discuss power supply to motors.
