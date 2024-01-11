Punjab minister Aman Arora files appeal against conviction

Sangrur, January 10
Cabinet Minister Aman Arora has filed an appeal in the Sessions Court, Sangrur, for suspension of his sentence and stay of conviction.
He was convicted and sentenced to two-year imprisonment in a case filed against him and nine others by Rajinder Deepa, his brother-in-law (sister’s husband) in January 2009. Presently, Arora is on interim bail. The next date of hearing in the case has been fixed as January 15 by the court.
Initially, there were 10 accused in the case while one accused died during the trial.
On December 21, Arora and eight others, including his mother Parmeshwari Devi, were convicted and sentenced to two years’ imprisonment by a Sunam court for assaulting Rajinder Deepa in 2008. In his complaint, Deepa had claimed that Arora and nine other persons had entered his house at Sunam forcibly and beaten him up.
