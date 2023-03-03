Minister gives job letters to farmers' kin

Chandigarh, March 2
Agriculture Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal today gave appointment letters to four family members of farmers, who had attained martyrdom during the farmers’ movement.
Dhaliwal said under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, significant efforts were being made to fulfil all promises that the state government had made with the people of Punjab.
The names of the four candidates, who were given appointment letters, include Jaskaran Singh, son of Kulwant Singh of Annia village in Fatehgarh Sahib district, Amandeep Kaur, daughter of Jagtar Singh of Dhalewan village in Mansa district, Chinderpal Kaur, daughter of Gurmel Singh of Jatana Kalan village, Mansa district, and Iqbal Singh, son of Jagjit Singh of Balluana village, Bathinda district. These candidates have been appointed as Group C clerk.
Dhaliwal said it was the duty of the state government to help families of farmers, who achieved martyrdom during the farmers’ movement. He assured that the state government was making serious efforts to make Punjab’s agriculture more profitable and strengthen farmers economically. He said no stone would be left unturned for transforming the lives of the food growers of the country.
