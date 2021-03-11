Goatpox given to 50K cattle to tackle lumpy skin disease in Punjab: Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 9

Following instructions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to tackle the lumpy skin disease in the state, Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Dairy Development Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar visited Jindanwala, Nabipur and Naushehra Pannuan villages in Tarn Taran on Tuesday.

The Cabinet Minister, accompanied by veterinary doctors and animal experts, took stock of the relief and awareness works being carried out by the Animal Husbandry Department and listened to the problems of the people and livestock farmers.

The minister has been visiting various affected villages of the state and gauging the ground reality, besides instructing the authorities for necessary action.

Interacting with the media, Bhullar said over 50,000 cattle have been administered goatpox vaccine free of cost in the state, adding that over 2.33 lakh doses of the vaccine have reached the state in two phases. The second batch of 1.67 lakh doses, brought from Ahmedabad today, has already been distributed to all districts and affected areas.

“The District Deputy Directors of the department have been instructed to immediately contact the head office for any requirement of vaccine so that the vaccination drive doesn’t face any hindrance,” said the minister, adding that 673 teams of veterinary officers and inspectors had been constituted by the department, which were constantly engaged in vaccination and awareness campaign.

He further said the officials and employees were regularly following the government guidelines for the treatment and control of the deadly disease, which include isolation of affected animals, control on movement of animals and farm workers, disinfection of farms premises and control of vectors so that further spread can be controlled. The livestock farmers are being regularly advised through awareness camps, social media, electronic and print media, he said.

