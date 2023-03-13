Minister Harjot Bains to wed Mansa SP in March-end

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 12

Punjab’s Education Minister Harjot Bains is tying the knot with IPS officer Jyoti Yadav this month at Anandpur Sahib. Yadav is at present serving as the Superintendent of Police, Mansa. The duo got engaged recently.

Sources say that preparations are in full swing for the wedding. A number of political bigwigs are expected to attend the wedding, scheduled to be solemnised in the last week of this month. It may be mentioned that the bride-to-be Yadav hails from Gurugram and is a 2019 batch IPS officer.

With this, Bains joins the league of the ruling party MLAs, including Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, to tie the knot after the AAP government was formed. Narinder Kaur Bharaj, Narinder Pal Singh Sawana and Ranveer Singh Bhullar got married in the past one year.